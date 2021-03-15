Enid High basketball coach Curtis Foster's predictions for the upcoming NCAA Men's Tournament is to expect the unexpected.
“This year will be one of the most open years that you can look at,'' Foster said. “I know Gonzaga (the overall No. 1 seed) is pretty strong, but there are going to be a lot of strong teams get knocked off. With Covid, you never know who is going to get through. You could pull any of the top four teams and they could possibly win it.''
Foster's dream finals match up would be Gonzaga vs. Big 12 regular season champion Baylor, the top seed in the South. Michigan (East) and Illinois (Midwest) are the other top seeds.
“I wished they could have played earlier and stuff (an scheduled game between the two was canceled because of Covid). They both have the guards that can spread out the floor.
Foster has been impressed with Illinois' ability to grind it out and feels new coach Juwan Howard has done a good job in getting his alma mater (Michigan) back on top.
He sees Oklahoma State and Alabama as having a chance to win it also.
OSU has made a strong late run behind freshman sensation Cade Cunningham.
“OSU can go eight or nine deep,'' he said. “They can keep it going the whole time. They can grind it out or get up and down the floor also. They are playing good basketball right now.''
Foster, though, doesn't think OSU got a bad draw as the No. 4 seed. The Cowboys are poise to play Illinois in the Sweet 16.
“You have to battle it through to win a championship,'' Foster said. “You have to play though them no matter who you are.It might be good for OSU to play the tougher ones early and get them out of the way. You will have to play them eventually.''
Oklahoma, which limped into the tournament with five losses in its last six games, “could be a dangerous team,'' Foster said.
OU will play former Big 12 rival Missouri in the first round of the West Region and then would likely play Gonzaga in the second.
“You don't know what team you will get with OU,'' Foster said. “They can grind it out or they can run up the score. It might take a run of four or five buckets for OU to turn it on.''
Chisholm coach Corey Miller projects Gonzaga, Michigan, Houston and Texas Tech in his Final Four.
He sees a fnal matchup of Gonzaga vs. Houston, coached by former Sooner coach Kelvin Sampson.
“Gonzaga has all the aspects it takes to take it all,'' Miller said. “I think they will be the first team to be perfect (undefeated) since 1976 (Indiana).''
Miller said Sampson has brought up the Houston program and the other teams are playing well.
Miller didn't have issues with OSU being seeded fourth when it was projected to be a No. 2 or No. 3 seed by ESPN.
“I don't know,'' he said.”They are lucky to be to be in with the (NCAA) allegations they are facing. They beat everybody in the three line so they should have been a two or a three, but they should be happy just to be in.''
NOC Enid coach Chris Gerber picks Gonzaga to beat Baylor in the finals with Texas and Tennessee rounding out the Final Four.
“They are fun to watch and they have a lot of weapons for sure,'' said Gerber about the Zags.
Gerber picked Tennessee, a No. 5 seed in the Midwest Regional, as his Cinderella.
“They have had a good year and you always have to put a shocker in there,'' Gerber said.
Gerber said he likes OSU's chances.
“I know they will win a couple,'' he said. “I would like to see them in the Sweet 16.''
OBA coach Alan Ford sees Gonzaga as the champion and Baylor reaching the Final Four.
“I haven't finished the other side yet,'' said Ford, who follows a family tradition of filling out a bracket every year.
“It's for family bragging rights,'' he said. “The loser gets to cook dinner.''
Ford said he thought OSU was stubbed by the committee and hopes that will serve as inspiration for the Cowboys.
“Hopefully, they will play with a chip on their shoulder,'' Ford said.
Longtime area coach Randy Turney, now retired, sees Gonzaga over Baylor in the finals with Texas and Illinois rounding out the Final Four.
“I think there's a good chance Gonzaga will finish 32-0 just like Indiana did in 1976,'' Turney said. “I sure like watching them play. Texas is playing really well. Michigan (No. 1 seed in UT's bracket) has some kids that are hurt right now.Baylor is really good. I know Illinois has been tested every night in the Big 10.''
Turney, a one-time OSU basketball signed, felt the Cowboys should have been a No. 2 or No. 3 seed, pointing out they beat No. 3 seed West Virginia twice over a week's time, one without Cade Cunningham.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.