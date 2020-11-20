Football box
ENID - Services for Alvin Wichert, 96, of Enid, are 2 p.m., today, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Bible Baptist Church, with Rev. Terry Chick officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery directed by Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
ENID - A Service Celebrating the Life of Richard A. Patton, age 86, of North Enid, who passed away Nov. 20, 2020, are pending with Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
PERRYTON - Frank Buzzard, 86, Perryton, Texas, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. Frank, born Feb. 7, 1934, Enid, to George and Clara (Koechel) Buzzard, married Judy Estill Oct. 1, 1983. Memorials are Carrier Church or Carrier Cemetery.
ENID - The funeral service for Shirley Woolsey, 84-year-old Enid resident, is currently pending under the direction of Henninger-Hinson Funeral Home.
