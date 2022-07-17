Recommendations for finding the right book for you:
• Choose genres you like.
• Check out book reviews.
• Search on Goodreads or NoveList.
• Turn to page 69 and read to see if it captures your attention.
• Go to your local bookstore and ask.
• Listen to book podcasts.
• Ask a reader friend.
• Surf social media for groups who like what you like.
• Join a book of the month club.
• Visit your local library.
• See what celebs like Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine or Oprah are saying.
• Reflect on what you used to like reading as a kid.
