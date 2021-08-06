Aug. 6-12
EVENT [Friday]
Camp Half-Blood on the Lawn, 6-8 p.m., Public Library of Enid and Garfield County, 120 W. Maine. Event celebrates Rick Riordan's "The Hidden Oracle" with ukulele strum-along, face painting, giant games, bad haikus and free popsicles, as well as contests. Free to attend. For more information, call (580) 234-6313.
EVENT [Friday]
First Friday, 6-9 p.m., downtown Enid. Music, entertainment, events and more. For more information, call Main Street Enid at (580) 234-1052.
EVENT [Friday-Saturday]
FLY Film Festival, starting at 8:30 a.m. Friday at Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. A two-day festival showcasing independent films. For more information and to view a full schedule, go to flyfilmfestival.art.
THEATER [Friday-Saturday]
'And,' 7:30 p.m., at the Turpin at Gaslight, 221 N. Independence. Tickets available soon. For more information, go to www.gaslighttheatre.org/and.html.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Beer, Brats & Beethoven, 5 p.m., Enid Symphony Hall, 301 W. Broadway. Tickets are $40 for non-subscribers and $15 for subscribers. For more information, call (580) 237-9646.
EVENT [Saturday-Sunday]
Enid Comic Con, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Stride Bank Center. Guests include Power Ranger Justin Nimmo and cosplay professional Kari Lewis. Vendors, contests, cosplay encouraged, and more. Admission is $10 per day, with T-shirts selling at $15. To purchase tickets, go to https://www.stridebankcenter.com/events/2021-enid-comic-con.
EXHIBIT [Daily]
John Hammer Art Exhibit, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Aug. 21, Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
Aug. 13-19
EVENT [Friday]
The Fast and the Furriest 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run and Doggie Dip, 5:30 a.m. at Crosslin Park (run check-in) and 2-5 p.m., Champlin Pool (doggie dip). For more information, call (580) 616-7210.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Museum After Dark, Village Sounds: Chloe-Beth, 7-9 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center's Village Church, 507 S. 4th. An intimate, acoustic performance set in the village church. Included with admission to the museum. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Beautiful Disaster, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $10. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.
EVENT [Wednesday]
Harlem Globetrotters, 7 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Tickets start at $24, with additional an additional Magic Pass available for $20. Magic Pass allows the family to meet the Globetrotters and participate in a variety of activities before the game. For more info or tickets, go to stridebankcenter.com, or call 855-TIX-ENID.
EXHIBIT [Daily]
Aug. 20-26
EVENT [Saturday]
Woodring Regional Airport Breakfast Fly-in, 7:30-10 a.m., Enid Woodring Regional Airport, 1026 S. 66th. Breakfast served at Barnstormers, plus fly-in and static aircraft displays. For more information, call (580) 616-7387.
EXHIBIT [Saturday]
EVENT [Saturday]
Music on Maine, Enid Brewing Co., 126 S. Independence. Eight bands will perform throughout the day, with the last band taking the stage at 10:30 p.m. Free to attend. Will include vendors and more. For more information, call (580) 297-5214.
THINGS 2 DO
702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051
Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center
507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students.
228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998
Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Admission is free.
200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Adventure Quest open during museum hours.
1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265
Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Monday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.
Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center
616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children
Dillingham Memorial Garden
5th & East Oklahoma
Open 24/7
Garfield County Demonstration Garden
316 E. Oxford
(580) 237-1228
Open 24/7
Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.
4RKids Mini Golf
710 Overland Trail
(580) 237-7888
Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Moose Lodge Bingo
302 E. Purdue
(580) 237-7779
Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Mondays, with games beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.
Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.
