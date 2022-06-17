ENID, Okla. — The Enid Amateur Radio Club will be hosting a field day on June 25, 2022, at 1421 N. Van Buren, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m..
The first field day was held in the 1930’s and ever since it has been meant to test the readiness of members in case they are called upon following a disaster. Even in the case of a complete power outage, ham radios will still work due to them drawing power through generators, batteries, and in some cases even solar or wind power.
Amateur Radio works along side emergency agencies such as the Salvation Army, the Red Cross, and city, county, state, and federal organizations.
The field day is the most popular ham radio event across the country, and open to people of all ages who wants to learn more or get involved with ham radio. This year the event will include a Get On The Air (GOTA) station open to those who want to learn more about what it is actual like to be on the air.
Many people who get involved in the A.M. radio community due so from the comfort of their home and are able to make connections across, not only the country but also, the globe.
“We just get on the air and try to connect as many people as we can,” said Bill Nokes who has been a part of the ham radio community since 1954. “You get a lot of satisfaction, [it’s] a lot of fun talking to different people around [the globe],”
For more information contact Bill Nokes at (580) 716-4788 or Jim Faubian at (580) 542-1054
