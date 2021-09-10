District fast pitch softball assignments announced by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association. Districts must be completed by Sept. 25.

Class A

At Hydro-Eakly (13) — Hydro-Eakly, Drummond, Okarche

At Pioneer (14) — Pioneer, Garber, Waukomis

At Mooreland (15) — Mooreland, Cherokee, Fargo-Gage-Fort Supply

At Vici (21) — Vici, Laverne, Ringwood

At Cheyenne (22) — Cheyenne-Reydon, Seiling, Okeene/Aline-Cleo

At Covington-Douglas (23) — Covington-Douglas, OBA, Frontier

Class B

At Kremlin-Hillsdale (7) – Kremlin-Hillsdale, Pond Creek-Hunter

At Geary (21) — Geary, Leedey, Dover

At Shidler (24) — Shidler, Medford,Copan

At Cimarron (31) — Cimarron, Timberlake, Waynoka

