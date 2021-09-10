District fast pitch softball assignments announced by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association. Districts must be completed by Sept. 25.
Class A
At Hydro-Eakly (13) — Hydro-Eakly, Drummond, Okarche
At Pioneer (14) — Pioneer, Garber, Waukomis
At Mooreland (15) — Mooreland, Cherokee, Fargo-Gage-Fort Supply
At Vici (21) — Vici, Laverne, Ringwood
At Cheyenne (22) — Cheyenne-Reydon, Seiling, Okeene/Aline-Cleo
At Covington-Douglas (23) — Covington-Douglas, OBA, Frontier
Class B
At Kremlin-Hillsdale (7) – Kremlin-Hillsdale, Pond Creek-Hunter
At Geary (21) — Geary, Leedey, Dover
At Shidler (24) — Shidler, Medford,Copan
At Cimarron (31) — Cimarron, Timberlake, Waynoka
