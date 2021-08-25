Boxing fans will start having more opportunities to watch events in Oklahoma this year, with the announcement that American Dream Presents has partnered with Oklahoma-based production company Fairmont Pictures.
American Dream Presents signed a partnership deal with Bally Sports Oklahoma last week, and will put together monthly boxing events across the country. Farimont Pictures joined a partnership with American Dream Presents for the purpose of bringing some of these events to Oklahoma, according to founder and CEO Jeremy Lynn.
A Fairmont native, Lynn is a film producer that currently lives in Los Angeles. He said he hopes his goal for the business is to bring more entertainment to his home state.
“Because I’m from Oklahoma, I want to help Oklahoma grow,” he said. “I’ve got a lot of bigger plans to have Oklahoma grow and have more entertainment and have more to do. That’s why I moved away, because the stuff I wanted to do, Oklahoma didn’t do. So I wanted to make it where Oklahoma was a place where you can stay and still have those ambitions and dreams and actually do entertainment work. This is kind of the first of a lot of stuff that I have planned for out there.”
Lynn said he hopes to bring some of the boxing events to the Enid area as well. The Stride Bank Center and Chisholm Trail Expo Center were two venues that he said he had been looking into.
While both companies have goals for what they want to accomplish with the partnership, Lynn said official dates and locations are not set in stone and will be released at a later date.
“I definitely want to bring some stuff to Enid,” Lynn said. “I want to see Enid grow as much as possible, because if you look at where entertainment’s going in Oklahoma, a lot of it’s Tulsa and Oklahoma City. Those are the big markets, and why can’t we do that kind of stuff in Enid?
American Dream Presents CEO Ron Johnson is a current GBO heavyweight champion Ron Johnson. The group has previously done deals with boxers such as Shannon Briggs, James Toney and Logan Paul according to a press release.
“We’re excited to break into that region and Fairmont Pictures was the perfect partner to do it,” Johnson said in a statement. “Jeremy has a real drive for entertainment and a true love for his home state Oklahoma.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.