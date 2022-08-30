ENID, Okla. — Enid Young Professionals held its 11th annual 10 Under 40 Awards on Tuesday at the Stride Bank Center.
The awards honored members of the community under 40 years old who have made their impact felt in Enid. EYP's Social Shaker Awards also were announced, which honor people, organizations and businesses who positively impacted the mission of EYP.
Twenty-six nominees were up for the 10 Under 40 awards, which EYP's top 10 members of the community under age 40. The 10 winners were selected by a panel of three judges who narrowed down the field based on those who best excelled in areas such as professional and community aspects.
The 10 recipients of the 10 Under 40 awards were: Maggie Jackson, interim regional director of District 2 for the Oklahoma State Department of Health; Linda Moua, counsel at Mitchell & DeClerk, PLLC; Shea Mercer, Coolidge Elementary Public School principal; Claye Hammock, accountant at Collins, Butler & Co.; Kristin Patzkowsky Swink, PA-C of SSM Health Dermatology; Allison Miles, PTA of Northwest Oklahoma Orthopedic Clinic; Matthew Johnson of Enid Public Schools; Kurt DeVaney, chief hospital executive of Integris Bass Baptist HealthCenter; Kat Jeanne, owner of KJX Consulting; and Eldon Campbell, owner of T&C MEATS, LLC and Chisholm Trail Meats, LLC.
The other nominees for the 10 Under 40 awards were Joey Armstrong of Equity Financial; Amanda Arndt of Beyond Beauty Salon and Spa LLC; Taylor Blasier of Main Street Enid and Chisholm Public Schools; Steve Byrum of Byrum Electric; Rachel Goodwin of Lippard Auctioneers and Rae Creative Studio LLC; Shure Hix of State Farm; Justin Hunt of Epic Charter Schools; Brianna Kaupke of BK Beauty LLC; Whitney McClure of The Modern Thread; Trent Misak of Enid Regional Development Alliance; Evan Parrish of PT; Kandra Patterson of Soul Sister's Energy & Nutrition LLC; Cory Rink of Garfield County Sheriff's Office; Tonya Snider of Tonya's Massage and Wellness Spa; Jenna Spencer of Visit Enid; and Lincoln White Jr. with Dense Mechanical.
The winners of the Social Shaker Awards were Settlers Brewing Co., recipient of the Cultural Collaborator award; Natalie Rapp, of Main Street Enid, recipient of the Golden Shaker award; Junior Welfare League of Enid, recipient of the Vibrant Visionary award; and Dan Schiedel, of United Way of Northwest Oklahoma, recipient of the Spotlight Shaker award.
"Congratulations to our 11th annual 10 Under 40 award winners for 2022," Ali Kirtley, co-chair of EYP's 10 Under 40 event said in a press release. "We had an incredible list of nominees and are thankful to have a community full of accomplished young professionals. We look forward to seeing each individual's positive impact on Enid's future."
For more information on the awards and Enid Young Professionals, visit enidyp.com.
