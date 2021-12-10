BOYS

Canton Tournament

LOMEGA 48, OBA 39

OBA 9 11 3 16 — 39

Lomega 23 10 11 4 — 48

OBA — Mendoza 3, Boydstun 10, Owens 7, Jud Cheatham 3, Colby 10, Westrope 4, Bergdall 5

Lomega — Pendergraft 2, Snowden 20, Duffy 10, Uhlenhake 9, Rahabey 4, Ott 3

Nextera Energy Classic

GARBER 63, NEWKIRK 49

Newkirk 16 10 10 13 — 49

Garber 14 11 21 17 — 63

Newkirk — Shirley 13, Johnston 13, Bergman 7, Watters 6, Harrelson 4, Vap 4, Engelaing 2

Garber — S. Bishop 22, Nagle 19, Johnston 12, M. Bishop 5, Bennett 4, Howry 1

Tuttle Tournament

WATONGA 56, SW COVENANT 39

Watonga 17 14 17 8 — 56

SWC 12 7 12 8 — 39

Watonga – Dunn 26, Wilson 13, Reyes 10, Whiteshield 5, Whiteshirt 3

