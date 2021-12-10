BOYS
Canton Tournament
LOMEGA 48, OBA 39
OBA 9 11 3 16 — 39
Lomega 23 10 11 4 — 48
OBA — Mendoza 3, Boydstun 10, Owens 7, Jud Cheatham 3, Colby 10, Westrope 4, Bergdall 5
Lomega — Pendergraft 2, Snowden 20, Duffy 10, Uhlenhake 9, Rahabey 4, Ott 3
Nextera Energy Classic
GARBER 63, NEWKIRK 49
Newkirk 16 10 10 13 — 49
Garber 14 11 21 17 — 63
Newkirk — Shirley 13, Johnston 13, Bergman 7, Watters 6, Harrelson 4, Vap 4, Engelaing 2
Garber — S. Bishop 22, Nagle 19, Johnston 12, M. Bishop 5, Bennett 4, Howry 1
Tuttle Tournament
WATONGA 56, SW COVENANT 39
Watonga 17 14 17 8 — 56
SWC 12 7 12 8 — 39
Watonga – Dunn 26, Wilson 13, Reyes 10, Whiteshield 5, Whiteshirt 3
