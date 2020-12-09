Elaine Johns, executive director of Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park, recently was honored by AARP for her volunteer work on behalf of veterans.
The 2020 Andrus Awards and Volunteer Celebration virtually honored Oklahomans age 50-plus for their dedicated volunteer work across the state.
The Andrus Award is named in honor of AARP founder Dr. Ethel Percy Andrus and is the highest honor presented by AARP, according to an AARP press release.
Along with the Andrus Award, AARP is donating $3,000 to the Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park in Johns’ name.
The AARP awards committee lauded Johns for her work to sustain the veterans park, which includes an 80% scale replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall, eight living walls with names of thousands of Oklahoma veterans and the M.L. Becker Learning Center.
“For the past 20 years, Elaine Johns has been the driving force behind the Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park in Enid,” according to the press release. “Mrs. Johns’ dedication to the Wall of Honor’s mission to ‘remember, honor, educate, and heal’ is inspirational.”
Johns also was recognized for coordinating annual Memorial Day and Veterans Day services, and for being “a tireless ambassador for veterans’ needs and accomplishments.”
“Her dedication and determination established the Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park as a place to learn and honor our veterans and celebrate those who pledged their lives to our country,” according to the press release.
Johns said she was both “shocked and humbled” to receive the award.
“I was humbled by the nomination and shocked by the award,” Johns said. “There were judges, senators and some community leaders nominated I really felt like had done more than me, so I was really honored to receive the award.”
Johns said the $3,000 prize will be used to purchase computers and software that enable museum volunteers to catalog and inventory the museum’s collections.
Mike Marshall, who nominated Johns for the award, said he was glad to see her honored.
“She’s just a totally selfless person, completely driven to honor our veterans, and I’ve always admired that about her,” Marshall said. “She gives back to the community in a lot of other ways, through her work and her family, and she certainly deserved the honor.”
Along with Johns, several honorees of distinction and finalists also were recognized in the virtual ceremony.
The two honorees of distinction, Martin Abbott of Shawnee and Carolyn Rodgers of Duncan, will direct a $1,000 donation to an eligible nonprofit from AARP. The Andrus Award finalists include the Honorable Jerry Bass of Edmond, Billie Jean Floyd of Ada, Francoise Reynolds of Shawnee, Kay Ross of Oklahoma City, Tom Terry of Shawnee and Janet Thompson of Tulsa. Visit aarp.org/ok to learn about each of the finalists and their community service.
Also recognized, Wayne Blackmon of Tulsa received the Legacy Award. The AARP Tax-Aide Volunteer of the Year is Byron Bowman and the AARP Drivers Safety Volunteer of the Year is Frank Houck. The AARP Pittsburg County chapter and Northeast Oklahoma City chapter received Chapter Excellence awards.
To view the virtual celebration, visit www.facebook.com/AARPOK/.
