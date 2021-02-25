Cheryl Evans smiles as she reflects on her upcoming retirement after 10 years as the president of Northern Oklahoma College (Enid, Tonkawa and Stillwater campuses).
"It's flown by,'' she said. "NOC is family and it's difficult to leave, but I believe it is the right time for me and the right time for the college. An average college president says about six years. I just wanted to leave on a high note.''
She should be.
During Evans' time as president, NOC has
• Been reaccredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools, reaccredited by the National League of Nursing Accrediting Commission for its associate degree program in Nursing, and reaccredited by the Association of Collegiate Business Schools and Programs for its associate degree program in business.
• Supported extensive capital outlay for improvement of infrastructure and facilities, including renovation and restoration of NOC's first structure, Central Hall, which was built in 1901 on the Tonkawa campus. Two new residence halls were built — Mavericks Hall in Tonkawa and Jets Hall in Enid as well as a new classroom building on the Oklahoma State University campus. The Marshall Building at Enid was updated and the Bivins Chapel was restored with a organ.
• Encouraged private and public partnerships, including the Enel Wind Energy partnership and the Autry Technology Respiratory Care program. The school developed long-term relationships with Northwestern Oklahoma State University with the Bridge program and with OSU in the NOC/OSU Gateway program. Both of these programs help NOC students successfully transfer to baccalaureate programs.
• Experienced growth in financial net assets and scholarship awards in the Northern Oklahoma College Foundation. Net assets grew approximately from $5.5 million in 2011 to more than $12 million in 2020. Annual private scholarships have increased from just more than $99,000 awarded to 201 students in 2011-12 to $245,123 recipients last year.
• NOC Enid won its first national athletic championship when the Jets won the Division II World Series at David Allen Memorial Ballpark in 2019. Artificial turf was installed at Failing Park, the Jets practice field and second home, a few years earlier.
"The students accomplishments are the main things,'' Evans said. "I'm really proud that we have been able to increase the amount of degrees earned. I'm really proud that we were able to navigate some really challenging times with decrease appropriations. We even managed to pay off the bonds on the Enid campus a year early.
"You always wished you had more resources to do things, but it's just like anything else in life. You always want to do more. You have to prioritize.''
She emphasized the importance of taking care of the maintenance of the buildings on campus and updating science labs and making improvements on the Bert and Janice Mackie Planetarium on campus. A new roof was put on the Gantz Center in Enid.
"It's huge,'' she said. "You have to continually invest in them. Think of your own home and what can go wrong and take that times on two big campuses. We have invested in people and not just something physical you can see.''
NOC put in a new software system for the entire instutiion beginning last year. The full implementation will come at the end of the spring semester.
"That should help us with the recruitment and management of our student population,'' Evans said. "Before we had to do everything manually for years. This is going to be great to being able to communicate with future students.''
Evans' last year was particularly challenging with two major blows — a pandemic which forced the school to go with a virtual distance learning and back-to-back snow storms which virtually paralyze the campus for two weeks.
NOC, though, was able to go virtual during the snowstorm.
NOC had been prepared for the pandemic and distance learning. The school had used ITV technology before to teach from location to location. Zoom technology allowed the classroom to come to students long distance.
"It was a lot of work and a challenge for our employees and faculty but it was something that was already part of the culture,'' Evans said. "People understood the concept of distance learning. It was not easy by any means. They worked hard and made it happen. Our students were able to complete their course work. I think everybody will take the lessons learned and I don't think it will ever be the same again. We're looking forward to having more of a normal.''
Evans, during her presidency, has seen state funding go from 70 percent of the budget to less than 30 percent. She had to figure to do more with less.
"The people at NOC are some of the hardest working best people that I have come in contact with,'' she said. "They just have the ingenuity and the grit to do what is best for the students.
"Our little tag line is life changing ... it's the people that create the life changing experiences. I give all the credit to everything good that has happened over the past decade to the NOC employees and the communities we serve. We have been blessed with wonderful community support and as well having strong leaders who have made a difference.''
Enrollment has declined over the past years. Evans said the economic realities of the pandemic have forced people to take care of basic needs first.
"I expect them to return when things are better in their daily lives,'' Evans said.
OSU officials have told Evans that transfers from NOC graduate (from OSU) at a higher rate than other schools.
The Aspen Institute out of Washington has rated NOC one of the top 10 economic values nationally. The rankings come out every two years and NOC has been cited four times during Evans' tenure.
"Again, it's the people doing all the hard work that make the value for the students,'' Evans said. "We're proud of the number of graduates from NOC has increased over the years. It's one thing to say people come to college. It's another to say they have graduated. Our graduates and alumni are the legacy of NOC.''
Evans pointed out getting a call from a friend in Tulsa to say an NOC graduate was his wife's nurse in the hospital. With Enid being a medical hub in northwest Oklahoma, it's important to have a strong nursing program, Evans said.
The budget cuts have forced NOC to have raise tuition, but Evans said the school is still the third or fourth most affordable in the state.
NOC's foundation has been able to increase the number of private scholarships available.
"We have adjusted our college scholarship program to maximize the use of federal funds for students,'' Evans said. "It's still very affordable. We can help anybody who wants to go to college, go to college.''
Evans hopes to increase the number of endowed chair programs.
Evans was the dean of NWOSU Enid before coming to NOC so the bridge program between the two schools was high priority. She said a majority of NOC graduates usually went to either NWOSU, University of Central Oklahoma and OSU.
"There are so many good memories there,'' Evans said. "It all comes down to people more than anything.''
She was "honored'' to be the first female president of NOC. She has seen a growth of women college presidents.
"I worked with some really good men and some really good women,'' she said. "When it comes down to it, you just want to have good people.''
She may be more unique than being the president over two campuses who are major rivals. Picture the same person being the president of both OU and OSU.
Enid has more of a metropolitan culture. Tonkawa is rural being known for its nationally-recognized sheep herd. Evans can recall only one other college having two votes in the National Junior College Athletic Association.
"I love it,'' she said of the rivalry. "I think it's friendly. It's our own little Bedlam. It's exciting because the students, the players and the fans all seem to be engaged when the Mavericks and Jets play. It doesn't matter what the sport is.''
The World Series championship and Tonkawa's sheep herding have had an impact.
"Anytime you are recognized at a national level, it will put you on the map,'' she said.
She admits she wished she could clone herself so she could be at three places at once. Technology has helped connect the campuses where Evans could have more zoom conferences.
Sixteen percent of the NOC enrollment is Native American. Evans has worked toward getting more grants for Native American students.
"We have been able to provide some additional services because of that grant,'' she said.
The Enel Wind Energy program has been able to provide scholarships for students as well as training a work force. Evans points out as an example "as you go to college to go work so an investment in higher education is also an investment in Oklahoma. NOC is turning out some great employees for Oklahoma.''
She feels good about the future. A strategic plan has built a solid foundation and the school has been "consistently been investing in technology so we can keep up we need the need.''
"Our plan has been in place to add more programs,'' Evans said. "We are evaluating all the those options. We think many good things will be coming to Northern at all of its locations.''
The state of Oklahoma has a list of jobs that will be most needed in the future.
"We are evaluating that,'' Evans said, "and increased activities for students. Helping first generation students is a real goal for NOC. Our people really care about the students and take the time to navigate the progress.''
Evans could identify with non-traditional students because she was once one herself.
Evans grew up in Cherokee and married her childhood sweetheart. Evans and her husband Tom will live on the family farm in Alfalfa County.
She is putting 27 years in education behind her — 10 at Northwesten Oklahoma State, seven as dean of the NWOSU Enid campus and 10 at NOC. Evans is looking forward to retirement and spending more time with her family (two daughters and two grandchildren)
"I don't have any plans right now,'' Evans said. "I never say never but I've deferred a lot of things in my family life and I'm going to focus on that for awhile. I have some precious little grandkids. My mom was widowed last year so hopefully I can clear some things up. Tom and I would live to travel and we have some plans to do that.''
