When it comes to clothing trends, it seems pretty much that “anything goes.” Retro fashions are making a comeback with florals, shades of orange, brown and yellow, but also fun, colorful tailored clothing from “back in the day” can also make some bold fashion statements today.
We decided to find out how 1960s vintages fashions hold up in 2021 with our September-October ETown fashion spread, starring local model Jessica Chambers Andrew. We knew if anyone could have fun with and create a great look with these retro finds, it would be Jessica.
Our fashion feature would not have been possible without support from local businesses, including 81 Ranch, which graciously allowed us to spend a morning throughout their facility and grounds, finding the right backgrounds to show off these vintage looks.
Most of Jessica’s outfits came from Park Avenue Thrift’s Vintage Section, and what makes it even more fun is they are original from the 60s. Jessica modeled casual “flair” including a pair of flared jeans, paired with a yellow sweater. She also modeled a Jackie Kennedy-type blue and white sweater button-up which could be worn as a dress or a tunic, as well as a classic fall dress with a drop waste and contrasting white cuffs and collar.
“These clothes are in excellent condition,” said Stela Janzen, executive director at Park Avenue Thrift. “They were well taken care of.”
Jessica also modeled a simple, but classicly elegant pink A-line dress that her mother, Lindy, wore as her “going away” dress after her 1968 wedding. A-Line dresses were popular because they flatter almost any body type, and they can be modernized to fit today’s fashions.
Bo-Ho Teepee helped Jessica round out her outfits with jewelry offerings, including white bold creations. The jewelry styles of the 1960s had transitioned from traditional gold to fashionable daring-for-the-time creations fashioned in budget plastics. The earrings Bo-Ho Teepee provided definitely add statement, spunk and contrast to both the classic and casual outfits. Chunky rings and layered necklaces are as popular as ever today.
Thanks again to Jessica, Bo-Ho Teepee, 81 Ranch and Park Avenue Thrift for helping with this special ETown fashion feature.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.