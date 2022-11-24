Alexandra Towler-Bliss, attorney for ERDA
Debbie Moore was named the interim director while the search is underway. Due to the position being more than one person should handle, members of the board have taken bits of the job to lessen the burden on her.
Debbie does not plan on applying for the director role.
Alex's understanding is Debbie would retain the role she had before taking over as interim director.
ERDA is likely to have the same number of staff as before. Three people.
"We've had to amend those duties a little bit more just to allow for one person doing them. Separation of duties just don't allow one individual to perform all of those duties. Some of our board members have stepped in to do more of the oversight and purchasing approvals that we really need to have there to adhere to our policies and procedures."
It's a limited role until they can get somebody else. Keeping the wheels on the bus.
- The financial separation of duties were performed as they are now even prior to Ms. Moore's arrival at ERDA several years ago.
- The eventual titles and staff structure may vary based on any new ideas of the incoming Executive Director, which shall be determined in partnership with the Board of Directors. There was a posting for an Administrative Assistant, but it was determined that hiring should wait until a new Executive Director can be put in place to allow for that individual's input.
- There is no defined salary threshold at this time. Salary will be dependent on the level of experience and ability of the new Executive Director and will be negotiated prior to hiring.
Lisa's final salary was $135,188.00. We would like to be able to negotiate a fair and reasonable salary with the new Executive Director, which will likely be less than Lisa's ending salary.
She hadn't heard of them advertising an administrative assistant.
