The Enid Regional Development Alliance is in the process of hiring a new executive director, and will take resumes through December and then interview candidates. Debbie Moore, the interim director, took over an amended role when Lisa Powell left as executive director in October. Moore has had assistance from the ERDA board of directors in performing job duties, as she is the only employee currently at ERDA.
Moore has been able to hold down the fort at ERDA, and receives help with financial duties from board members as the duties of executive director can't be handled by one person alone.
According to Alex Towler-Bliss, ERDA's attorney who spoke to the News & Eagle due to board members not wanting to speak to the paper directly, two of the board members, one with check signing ability and one with read-only access, look at all financials and approve them before being paid. This procedure has always been in place, even when ERDA has been fully staffed with three employees and has been the policy since Brent Kisling was director, Towler-Bliss said. She also said that it was the "best practice" for accomplishing those duties.
"We've had to amend those duties a little bit more just to allow for one person doing them," she said. "Separation of duties just don't allow one individual to perform all of those duties. Some of our board members have stepped in to do more of the oversight and purchasing approvals that we really need to have there to adhere to our policies and procedures."
Moore has been with ERDA since 2013, when she started as an office manager and later becoming project manager and talent attraction director. ERDA has been down to one staff member since Trent Misak, marketing and communications manager, and Powell left within a month of one another.
Towler-Bliss said Moore does not plan to apply for the executive director position, and will likely remain in her current role once the new executive director is in place. Towler-Bliss said the eventual staff titles and structure depend on the preferences of the incoming director, which will make decisions in conjunction with the board of directors on the staff structure moving forward. There had been a job posting for an administrative assistant, but that was put on hold until the executive director is in place. There is not a current salary threshold that has been determined, but Powell's salary during her time as executive director was $135,188.
Towler-Bliss said she will recommend for every hiring ERDA does that the best practice is to post the job, collect resumes and then do background screenings on future candidates. Final offers will be dependent on passing the background check.
The hiring committee for ERDA's next executive director are Board Chair Matt Parrish, Immediate Past Chair Sandra Robinett, Martie Oyler, business member representative on ERDA's board of directors, Autry Technology Center Superintendent Dwight Hughes and Enid Mayor George Pankonin.
