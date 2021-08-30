ENID, Okla. — Longtime Enid Public Schools employee and public education advocate Ron Garrison will be inducted into the Enid Public Schools Foundation Hall of Fame this week.
The induction will take place during halftime at Enid High School’s first home football game at D. Bruce Selby stadium on Friday, Sept. 3.
Garrison, currently EPS’ director of property services, is this year’s honoree due to his continued contributions to public education and his decades-long commitment to EPS, according to the district.
Garrison, a 1967 EHS graduate, began his career with EPS as a teacher and coach at EHS, later going on to be the head principal of EHS. He has headed property services for the district since 1997 and his total years with the district spans five decades.
Garrison is to date the only EHS graduate to later serve as its principal.
“I appreciate this honor very much from the Enid Public School Foundation and the Enid Public School administration,” Garrison said in a release. “Going to work every morning for 50 years to Enid Public Schools has never been a job. It has been a passion that I have had — for an institution that has provided me with an outstanding education and a work experience that has allowed me to positively contribute, work, and serve the Enid Public Schools students and staff throughout my career. Thank you!”
Janna Jackson, director of EPSF, said she is excited to be involved in another Hall of Fame recognition.
“We are proud to include Ron Garrison in the EPSF Hall of Fame in recognition of his outstanding work”, Jackson said. “He has had an enormous influence on students and teachers during his tenure and continues to be a strong leader for public education.”
EPSF is a nonprofit organization, operated by a volunteer board of trustees, which supports EPS. EPSF has been sponsoring the Hall of Fame since 2001 as a way to honor EHS graduates and those who contribute greatly to the community and schools of Enid.
The Hall of Fame is displayed inside EHS on the second floor where students and visitors can read about all inductees’ lives and accomplishments.
