The Enid School Board will discuss and possibly take action on hiring a Principal for Emerson Middle School Monday, April 17, at their monthly school board meeting. The meeting will be at 6 p.m.at the EPS administration building located at 500 S. Independence.
Also on the agenda is the oath of office for re-elected board members, reorganization of the board and election of officers.
The board will recognize the Enid speech and debate students who qualified for state. They will also applaud the recipients of scholarships and academic all-staters.
