Enid results at Class 6A state wrestling championships at the State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City.
Chance Davis, 170 — Feed-in — tech fall Jamie Watts, Midwest City, 16-1. Quarterfinals — maj. dec. by Jaxon Randall, Edmond North, 11-3. Consolations — pinned Jacen Jackson, Mustang, 1:22. Semifinals — pinned by Braden Anderson, Broken Arrow, 3:15
Johnny Villa, 182 — Feed-in — dec. by Conner Columbus, Yukon, 6-4 (sudden victory).
