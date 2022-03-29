Enid played Booker T on Tuesday, the second in a series of games with the Hornets. While the venue was different, the result was the same, an Enid win, 5-0 in a shortened affair.
After a lightning delay in the middle of the fourth, both teams played until anothe delay in the middle of the fifth ended it.
“We only got four cracks at the bat tonight,” said Enid coach Brad Gore. “We jumped out there early and played pretty good.”
After a three-run first inning, propelled by a two-run triple by Garrett Shull, Jake Kennedy was lights out on the mound again, not allowing a run, and only giving up two hits over five innings.
“Jake pitched well,” Gore remarked. “He just needs to avoid those few walks. When he gives up a hit, he gives up a walk right after, but other than that, he did a great job. He is starting to get his feel back for his change up.”
Shull went on to score two more runs, one in the second, and another in the fourth in a four RBI performance for the Oklahoma State commit.
“Last year he was sort of unknown,” Gore said about the sophomore, Shull. “They pitched to him a lot differently. Everybody knows him this year and he has been getting pitched differently. He is a hard-nosed kid who plays really hard.”
The win is the fourth in a row for Enid.
“The guys threw the ball pretty well the last few days,” Gore said. “We have been in a rhythm hitting and the weather is improving. The guys are getting looser.”
The Plainsmen are now 9-4 with the Gladys Winters Classic this weekend. Thursday, at 6:30, Enid plays Edmond North. Friday, at 4, Enid plays Deer Creek. The Plainsmen finish the weekend on Saturday against Putnam City North at 6:30.
