Enid had an up-and-down day Friday in the 6A state track prelims.
Lauren Powell qualified sixth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.65 seconds, but missed the mark in the 300-meter hurdles, finishing 12 with a time of 48.6 seconds. Both were personal bests for Powell by over a second.
“She ran great today,” said EHS girls track coach Steven Bloom.
On the boys side, the 4x100 relay team finished 10th, failing to move on to the finals, Erik Lewis, a member of the relay, competed in the 100 and 200-meter individual sprints. Lewis missed the state finals, finishing 10th in the 100 and 15th in the 200.
It was the first time since 2015 Enid had a relay or sprinter at the state meet.
Off the track, the girls team was named the 6A academic state champions for the second year in a row, averaging a 4.0 GPA.
“Any time you are academic champions it’s great,” Bloom said. “It shows that the girls are more than just athletes.”
Kansas State football signee Donovan Rieman will compete in the shot put on Saturday. Prelims and finals both take place that day.
“I’m pleased with how they did today,” said EHS boys coach Kareem Sears.
The 4x100 team are all juniors.
“For their first time at state, I feel like they did their best. We definitely have a good group and they are all coming back.”
