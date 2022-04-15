Armando Vega scored with 8:16 left in the second overtime to give Enid a 1-0 win over Putnam City in a District 6A-3 soccer matchup Friday at D. Bruce Selby Stadium.
The overtime thriller gave Enid a sweep in the girls-boys doubleheader. The Pacers beat the Lady Pirates, 6-0 behind three goals by Ava Burnett, two by Baylee Ross and another by Dayana Casillas.
The Plainsmen’s win kept the Big Blue atop the district standings with a 5-0 record and 11-2 overall. They will go to Edmond North on Tuesday. This is the first time EHS has started 5-0 in program history. Enid has won six straight, allowing only one goal in the process.
“Nothing better than an double overtime golden goal game in a district match,’’ said a happy Enid coach Jorge Cabada. “We saw them earlier in the season. In any sport, it’s tough to beat a team twice in the same season.
“They made some incredible adjustments and they had a great game plan to stop us. Offensively, their defense played amazing made us changed things around and adjust and move some players in different positions that they don’t play.’’
Vega’s goal came after the two teams were scoreless in both regulation and in the first 10-minute overtime.
“Armando he is a star, he’s been showing out the last four games. He showed you why on the goal. That was a phenomenal finish. What a beautiful game it is. Hats off to Putnam City for bringing it tonight.’’
Plainsmen goaltender Oliver Castellanos made the play of the game in regulation when he stopped a penalty kick with 8:13 remaining.
Putnam City goaltender Arath Gudino kept Plainsmen off the scoreboard with some good saves. Oswaldo Herrera’s was just wide with a shot with 2:57 remaining in the first overtime.
ENID 6, PUTNAM CITY 0
Goaltender Anne Le had seven saves to join Burnett and Ross as the heroes of the game.
The Pacers, now 2-3 in district and 6-7 overall, scored three goals in both halves.
Burnett was assisted twice on goals by Ross. Burnett scored with 8:18 left in the first half on an assist by Marisa Chavez and on assist from Ross with 4:22 in the half.
Ross had scored Enid’s first goal with 32 minutes left in the half.
Burnett scored on an assist from Ross with 30 minutes left in the second half. Ross scored 48 seconds later on an assist from Gissela Ramirez.
Casillas scored the final goal with 7:22 left.
“It feels fantastic,’’ said EHS coach Tim Lavoie. “After the past couple of results, the tough results and coming back against Choctaw and keeping a clean sheet here today … our girls played well. It’s a big boost of confidence for our team. I was really proud of how we bounced back from our mid-season form (three straight losses). Again, we have two tough games next week. We’re hoping to ride this wave and have a good performance against Edmond North.’’
Ross said the Pacers “definitely had to battle for it.’’
Burnett said she and Ross worked well together.
“We have talked together since we were five years old and we’re used to playing together,’’ she said. “That’s what scored those goals. It feels good to come back.’’
Le, in her second game in goal, said the shutout “felt great.’’ She stopped three free kicks.
“It’s a different game in goal,’’ she said. “My teammates gave me a lot of encouragement. It was awesome.’’
