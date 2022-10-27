Superintendent of schools Darrell Floyd is concerned about this election. He said, “This is a crucial election for public education.” He is worried things will not change and it could get worse for education. He struggled this summer to get teachers because they are fewer in number. Floyd says teachers are not being appreciated and respected.
How would he change this? Floyd said, “We need politicians to quit bashing educators.” He says it is detrimental to every educational institution in our state. It causes people not to want to go into education and the result is the teacher pipeline is decreasing. He also says legislators need to step up to the plate and pay educators significantly more. “We are sitting on the largest rainy day fund the state has ever had and the legislature did very little for education and nothing for teacher pay,” Floyd said. In 2018 Oklahoma raised teacher pay after a teacher walk-out and now once again he says we are slowly lagging behind.
“We need to pay teachers what they deserve and quit the voucher talk. “This is not the answer to our problems.” He says vouchers take public money for private use. Private schools don’t want to be held accountable for all the things public schools do. Floyd said, “We now have more opportunities in this state than ever before for parents to choose where to educate their children.” The open transfer is significantly larger than it was.. I credit the legislature for doing this.
In his State of the State address and recently in a webinar at Oklahoma University, Governor Kevin Stitt says he has opened a pathway for teachers to make a six figures income. Floyd says this will not work because they tried the same program in Texas and it failed. It was called the career ladder and pitted teacher against teacher and forced administrators to make unreasonable choices.
Floyd says the Enid Public School system pays their teachers stipends for mentoring new teachers and this year they will receive $2100 in four allotments. “We are proud of our educators and employees and want to do what we can.
One of the things Floyd is trying to do is get more good teachers in the system. He recently did a zoom meeting with officials from Northern College and Northwestern Oklahoma State university to help certify their paraprofessionals or current teacher assistants who want to get certification. Floyd said, “These schools want to help so I reached out to them to create a program.”
Floyd is very appreciative of his patrons and the great support he gets from the community. Enid Public schools finished five years of significant capital improvements after the 2016, $93 million bond program passed. Upgrades were made at every school site, in technology, with new school buses along with the big projects of a new high school gym and performing arts center. In the last two years, Enid Public Schools have received more than $6 million in donations and grants that have enhanced educational opportunities for students.
Floyd welcomes calls for his research and information on the election. He says, please vote. Enid Public School Administration 580-366-7000.
