Enid Speedway kicks off the 2022 season on Saturday night. The Factory Stock, Sport Mod, Hot Shot will take the green flag
The Sooner Late Model touring series will also be running on Saturday but, it’s not a points race, but more of a final tune up for the April 2nd event, which will count for points for the series.
There are eight events scheduled for the Sooner Late Models, along with a trip from the Oil Country Racing Series, a winged sprint car series. The Factory Stock Nationals will also be held at the 3/8ths mile track again this season.
Among the changes for this season at Enid will be a new scoreboard which will be installed this spring, allowing fans to follow along with the big screen. Until then, track promoter Kip Hughes asks that fans use the My Race Pass app to track along. All cars will have transponders which will link to the app and should also speed up the night.
In 2021, Dustin Choate was the king of the Factory Stock division. Bryan Root won the Sport Mod crown, and Makayla Rauschenberg won the points title in the Hot Shots.
“I haven’t made any changes from last season,” Choate said.” There’s a bunch of tough competition. I;m sure there will be some changes made once we start the season.”
One storyline to keep an eye on ivolves tires.
Last season, at asphalt tracks around the country, the Hoosier F-45 compound was hard to come by, with many tracks limiting sales. That has now trickled down to dirt tracks like Enid, which utilize used F-45 compound tires, regrooved for dirt. Enid’s tire supplier, Johnie Rauschenberg says that could be a problem.
“We are not able to get the tires,” Rauschenberg said. “We are currently out of them. The track is going to run the tires from last year with the hope that we can get a load of tires soon. It’s going to make an already expensive habit more expensive.”
Hughes anticipates double the number of Hot Shots this season, and a possible B-feature in that class, while the number of late models should be about the same.
Pit gates open at 3 p.m. and grandstands open at 4.
Adult grandstand admission is $15, Military and Seniors over 55 are $12. Kids under 11 are free. Pit passes are $30
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.