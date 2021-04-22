ENID 16, SAPULPA 13
Enid 140 020 63 — 16 20 4
Sapulpa 100 070 50 – 13 11 2
WP — Henry. LP — DeGraffenreid. Enid — Robinson, 3-for-5, 2 runs scored, 3 RBI, 2 doubles; Henry, 4-for-5, 2 runs scored, RBI, double; Stovall, 1-for-4, run scored, 2 RBI; Layton, 2-for-5, run, 2 RBI; Ketterman, 2-for-5, run scored, 2 RBI, double; Claidy, 3-for-5, run scored, RBI; Withey, run scored, RBI; Revels, 3-for-4, 3 runs scored, RBI; Sutton, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI, home run. Sapulpa — Hughes, double; Cahwee, triple; Blation, Cahwee, home runs
