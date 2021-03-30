ENID 12, BLACKWELL 1
Blackwell 010 0x — 1 3 0
Enid 270 3x — 12 13 1
WP — Stanley. LP — Hughes. Blackwell ‑ Peetom, 1-for-2; Cannon, RBI; Weldman, run scored; Gummow, 1-for-1; Cavanaugh, 1-for-1. Enid — Robinson, 3-for-3, 2 runs scored, RBI, double; Bezdicek, 3-for-3, 3 runs scored, 4 RBI, home run; Henry, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored; Stovall, 2-for-3, double, home run, 4 RBI; Barwick, 2-for-2, run scored, 3 RBI, double, home run; Stanley, 1-for-1, double; K. Layton, run scored; Revels, run scored
