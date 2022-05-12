On Thursday, 10 Enid High school senior student-athletes signed letters of intent, making their college choices official.
Luke Denney signed to swim and play Esports at the University of St. Mary. Denney is a standout on Enid’s Apex Legends team.
“My main thing at St. Mary’s was the coaches, especially the swim coach,” Denney said. “The community is also very nice.”
Aidan Crawford signed to play football at Northeastern State University. Jorge Cabada’s soccer program saw three athletes sign. Miguel Chavez signed with NOC Tonkawa, while Zach Finney and Luke Taylor both signed with Rose State.
“It’s a great school and I’m looking forward to playing soccer with them,” Finney said.
“I visited the campus and loved it,” said Taylor. “I loved the coach and I’m ready to play this fall.
Kelsie Teply signed to play volleyball at McPherson college.
“I had a couple of schools I could have gone to, but McPherson was the best fit for me,” Teply said.
Two of Enid’s basketball players signed. Taye Sullivan signed with University of Central Oklahoma while Cam Mathis signed with St. Mary.
“I had a lot of options,” Mathis said. “St. Mary was the best choice. I love the coaching staff there and I think I’ll be a really good fit for the college.
“I felt like UCO was the perfect fit for me,” Sullivan said. “They made me feel welcomed and I’m excited to get to work.”
Kimbree Layton signed to play softball at Langston while Trinit Zweifel signed to wrestle at Oklahoma City University.
“I really like the wrestling program they have,” said Zweifel. “They had two All-Americans in my weight class.”
