Frank Nelson attended his last school board meeting Monday night representing District 3 in Enid.
Nelson said he is moving out of the district so there will be a three-member committee selecting a new member.
The committee will have 60 days to make a choice from people who submit their names for consideration. District 3 is the area on the east side of town where Northern Oklahoma College-Enid is located and Northwestern Oklahoma State University-Enid. For more information call Enid Public School administration, (580) 366-8300, or go by the administration building located at 611 W Wabash Ave, Enid.
A large crowd was present to watch two sports presentations. The Enid High girls softball team was recognized by the board for being named the 6A All State Academic Team with a 3.88 grade point average. Also, Tykie Andrews received an award for being the best receiver in the history of Enid High School. He had 1,527 yards receiving, 17 touchdowns and 130 catches. He was presented his award from head football coach Rashaun Woods.
Superintendent Darrell Floyd announced the bad weather policy on cancellations of schools. Several members of the administration drive the roads at 5 a.m. and they decide if it is safe for the buses and Enid families. If they decide to cancel school, all families will be notified by 6 a.m.
They reminded those with Enid Public Schools students to make sure they have a correct contact number.
