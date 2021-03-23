Continue to call Enid the Wheat Capital.
Wheat prices are going up.The weather has cooperated. So have markets in Russia and China.
“There is a reason that we have planted it for more than 100 years,' said Trent Milacek, Oklahoma State University Cooperative Extension Service northwest area ag economics specialist. “It has really worked well here.''
Low prices in past years has often made it better for producers to grow wheat and graze wheat with cattle.
“It's been a very good staple for our producers since the Land Run,'' Milacek said. “Producers are going to continue to go back to that. It's what we're the best at in this area.''
Wheat prices for May 2021 was listed at 626.50 cents with the low being 621.75 cents. The last price listed for Wheat (CBOT) front month was listed at 626.50 while the low was 621.75. Wheat for July 2021 has been listed from 619.00 to 615.25 cents and for September 2021 at 619.00 cents and 615.50.
“Things have gotten better in terms of price,'' Milacek said. “We have seen quite a few good things come about in terms of grain prices and things. We have seen a large increase in this area. It's coming back down a little bit recently so that is something for producers to watch.''
Milacek said there has been talk of needing some price protections to protect some bushels.
“But it still looks good,'' Milacek said. “You have a hard time building a budget for any crop that we produce around here but prices have come up enough where we can be competitive now.''
Josh Bushong, OSU Cooperative Extension Service northwest area agronomy specialist, said wheat prospects are “looking great,''' thanks to recent rains that have built up the summer crops.
The one current negative might be the price of natural gas where producers get their nitrogen yields. That affects how wheat will be fertilized for the last time in the spring.
“It will affect crop budgets a little bit,'' Milacek said. “I don't know if that will hold up. It's up in the air for the moment what's going to happen. That wheat prices jump comes from all this good rain. We have gotten quite a bit of that. I'm quite bit optimistic about the South Plains what crops. Looking at what kind of yields we will get out of that is going to negatively affect prices. There's always a double edge sword. If you have good prospects for higher yields, expect prices to come down because of that.''
Bushong said the recent heavy rains have allowed producers to take care of their top soil. Producers have their herbizers out where “hopefully we can stay clean until the harvest. Guys have pulled off cattle to take care of that grain crop.
“As we get latter in the season, we'll see more and more guys take application of the fungicide and taking care of their crop.''
Bushong said he's seeing consistent results from fungicides.
“We haven't been seeing a lot of disease from the fall to the spring,'' he said. “It's been low on disease and insects. Some guys wheat is a little thinner but we still have good development and good yield potential. We have had some good top dressing application dealing with those February storms.''
Wheat prices rising since the summer 2020 have been attributed by some to Russia, the world's largest exporter, announcing export taxes on wheat and grain export quotas. The move by Russia to increase supply and reduce prices on its domestic market is set to remove oversupply on the international market, according to various reports.
“That is a story that has been devel for several months now,'' Milacek said. “That's their way of insuring they can have an ample supply of grain.''
The term food security can be thrown around in several ways, Milacek said.
“You see a lot of importers of grain locking up bigger supplies than they normally would just so they can feel secure in what they need to do to act,'' he said. “Trade disruptions in recent have had people a little more nervous about insuring their supply of grain for their countries.''
Milacek hasn't heard much chanage about the uncertain China markets.
“The biggest market change coming out of China is some of the sanctions people have put on them as far as forced labor,'' Milacek said. “I've seen cotton exports going to various other countries. I think other crops and grains will eventually make it to China. I haven't heard a whole lot of change come to China coming along as we were under the previous administration.''
The biggest positive has been the “very drastically'' increase in sorghum markets, which are going to definitely affect acres in Oklahoma, Milacek said.
“Prices haven't been this good for several years,'' Milacek said. “A lot of that comes from China buying grain sorghum. They have been having a problem recently securing enough corn and boces. That's one of the reasons for the increase in grain sorghum because it is an alternative to corn where they can use it for animal feeding. Hog heards are in a lot better shape because of the need for more feed grain … that's one of the main things coming out of China.''
Whether farmers should diversify is a question that is hard to answer, Milcaek said. As prices go up, so will wheat acreages. Low prices had been one reason to branch out.
The pandemic, Milacek said, taught producers and others to learn new skills. Milacek doesn't see producers going way from crop rotations.
“Once you learn a skill, it's not a scary anymore,'' Milacek said. “I think producers will be more willingly to continue those practices. I imagine we will get to a more normal wheat acreage in Oklahoma, but I always think other crops will always have a place.''
Bushong said increased technology will allow farmers to keep other crops in rotation.
“We have a lot of guys in custom hitting operation so they can easily go back to a wheat system without any overhead I guess.'
Producers should still proceed with caution, Milacek said.
“The scares are still there from past years,'' he said. “The morale is better, but we're still encouraging producers to work with their producers to contiune to think how they can strengthen their financial position instead of levering things up and making things worst.''
Diversification is the key here, Bushong said
The traditional family farm has had to change over the years, relying more on farm to market, farmers markets and selling beef directly to consumers.
“The market is only strong enough to support more than a few players in any one area,'' Milacek said. “It's more difficult for one individual to succeed in.''
“If you want to go into farming, the best time to start was yesterday,'' Bushong said
Here is the outlook for other crops.
Cotton
Prices have rallied in recent months so Bushong said “acres might pick up again. I know Kansas is going up in acres. North Central Oklahoma might be on par from last year of slightly better,''
Cotton has come up n prices similar to soy beans anc conola oil, Milacek said.
“It's competitive,'' Milacek said. “It's still up in the air because it;s still early, but I would say the price standpoint is as competive as other crops.''
Milo
Milo prices have increased substanially, Milacek said. They were anywhere from a dollar to a dollar and half above corn futures.That lends themselves “to very profitable budgets, even at a modest yield.'' Instead of neding 60 to 70 bushels to break even, producers may need more like 40 to 50 now. It can be produced in both dry and wet conditions.
The price of milo or grain sorghum has made it competitive with corn, if not having a slight advantage, Bushong said.
Corn
Corn has been one of the lowest of all crops, Milacek said He doesn't expect corn “will compete nearly as well when it comes to acres. He points out if you can grow corn, you can usually grow milo. On pure price, milo will win out. Corn has the advantage in herbicide technology from a rotation stand.
“If you're looking to get rid of weeds, corn will have a place this summer,'' Milacek said, “but if producers can get a substanial contract for milo, it's hard to see them choosing corn over milo from a price standpoint.''
The herbicide option, Bushong said, gives corn an advantage over grain sorghum.
Soy beatns
Soy beans have had an “substanial price increase,'' Milacek said. It's second only to canola in price futures. It's been up to $14 and is now closer to $12.50 or $13.
“The prices are a lot better than we have had in the past,'' Milacek said.
A number of acres were planted last year when prices were at $9. The rains have made soy beans even more favorable.
“I imagine it;s going to win out over a lot of different crops,'' Milacek said,. “You might see some producers rotatiing away from the crop due to disease pressure and getting more herbicide options for weeds and things.
Bushong also sees a big uptake for soy beans.
Conola
Bushong, who brought conola to the state in 2004, said there might be a slight increase in acreage. He said producers have seen the advantages of having conola as a rotaton crop. The biggest challenge has been getting a good price to compete with wheat.
If prices hold up, Milacek said, conola can find its way into more fields.
“Local demand has dried up,'' Milacek said. “We have had to find different ways to fight the negative of growng conola in Oklahoma.
Sesame
There are very good contract prices right now, Milacek said It does well in both dry and wet condition. Sesame can be throwin into the mix because it is a low input crop.
The sesame crop in the past has been hurt by wroms such as leaf rollers, Bushong said, but reports from south Texas have said that hasn't been an issue so far and hopefully won't be in the future.''
Pandemic
The pandemic had a mix reaction for agricul.ture
It had the obvious advantage of being an essential industry. Equipment sales were allowed to stay open. Cattle operations were hampered by restrictions in the beef industry (closing of rest). The producer could stay on his tractor.
However, the bigget handicap was the lack of one-on-one communciations with agricultural offices.
“Our producers were incredibl resilient and they have done a great crop in putting in the crops and producing the product. It was just more difficult due to those restrictions.''
Those restrictions forced Ag workers such as Milacek and Bushong and others to try to expand through technolog. They went to more zoom calls and producing podcasts and videos through Facebook.
Outdoor events had to be limited to 50 people with masks and social distancing. Bushong said they hope to have some wheat field tours, but it's going to look a whole lot different.''
The farmer, unlike other businesses, may not have an office or conference room to work from. Many were able to use smart phones. Bushong and Milacek urged their cilents to “learn to use the tools to get our information.
“Demagraphically, the younger ones have adapted better than the older generation,'' Bushong said.
“Most of the time a farmer has a job in town or is involved in some type of ag indusry,'' Milacek said. “If they were in a business that was sales driven, it would affect their pay.
Education is vital fo agriculture's future, Milacek said. He said it's rare where one person is making decisions on a large farming operation. He said extension offices like OSU's or the FHSA is a good source. FHSA has a number of programs for anyone who is thinking of getting into farming such as veterans and minorities or new farmers.
Bushong and Milacek both have seen their terriotries and duties expand as personnel has been cut.
Oklahoma's ever changing weather will always be a challenge.
“A longtime farmer told me that the average rainfall in Oklahoma is 232 inches and if we get more than half of that by May, expect the second half to be dry,'' Milacek said. “Oklahoma is so strange. You can't get too far ahead of yourself and start counting your chickens before they hatch.''
