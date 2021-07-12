Enid Outlaws vs. San Diego Guardians
Best of three series
Game 1 — Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the Stride Bank Center
Game 2 — Sunday 7:30 p.m. at the Stride Bank Center
Game 3 (if necessary) — Monday 7:30 p.m. at the Stride Bank Center
The funeral services celebrating and honoring the life of Frank T. Hromas, 95, of Waukomis, are pending under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences and special memories may be shared with the family online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
The funeral services celebrating and honoring the life of Dan Stoker, of San Antonio,TX, formerly of Enid, are pending under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences and special memories may be shared online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
ENID — The graveside service will be 10:00am Thursday, July 15, 2021 in Enid Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Henninger-Hinson Funeral Home. Viewing will be 8:00am-8:00pm Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at the funeral home. www.enidwecare.com
INDEPENDENCE — Funeral services for Jerry Listak Sr., are 2:00 pm, Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church in Lahoma. Visitation is 6:00 to 7:00 pm, Tuesday, July 13th at Ladusau-Evans. Condolences to www.ladusauevans.com.
