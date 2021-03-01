BARTLESVILLE 4, ENID 3
Enid 011 010 0 — 3 6 2
Bartlesville 100 030 x — 4 9 4
WP — Rigdon, 3 innings, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks. LP — Kennedy, 1 2/3 innings, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 strikeout, 2 walks. Enid — Carlson, 1-for-4; Shull, 1-for-3, run scored, double; McCool, 1-for-2, run scored; Brooks, 1-for-3; Mayberry, run scored;Slater, 1-for-2; McEachern, 1-for-3. Bartlesville — Henry, 2-for-4; Hall, 2 run scored; Winters, 2-for-3, RBI; Parsley, 2-for-3, run scored; Clark, 1-for-2, run scored; Olenberger, 1-for-3, double, 3 RBI; Earley, 1-for-2
