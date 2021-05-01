ENID 5, MIDWEST CITY 0
Midwest City 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
Enid 310 100 x — 5 7 0
WP — Kennedy, 4 innings, 1 H, 0 R, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks. LP — Dancy, 2 innings, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 strikeout, 1 walk. Midwest City — Dancy, 1-for-3; Williams, 1-for-2. Enid — Goeke, 1-for-2, 2 runs scored, triple; Shull, 1-for-4, run scored, triple, RBI; Brooks, 1-for-4; McCool, 1-for-3, run scored, 2 RBI; Hartling, 2-for-2, RBI; Mayberry, 1-for-3; Carlson, run scored
