ENID 8, PONCA CITY 2
Enid 102 320 0 — 8 15 1
Ponca City 100 000 01 — 2 7 1
WP — Priest 4 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 8 SO, 2 BB; LP — Wicker 3.2 IP, 8 H, 6 ER, 4 SO, 3 BB; Enid — Goeke 1-5, 1 RBI; Shull 4-4, 2 RBI; Brooks 2-2, 1 RBI; McCool 1-4, 2 RBI; Hartling 2-4; Mayberry 0-3; Voitik 1-2; Kennedy 2-4, 2 RBI; Carlson 1-3; Ponca City — Parks 0-3; Wicker 2-3; Williams 1-3; Stanton 1-3; Marazas 1-2; Freeman 0-2; Haney 0-3; Harbeson 1-3; Cunningham 0-2;
