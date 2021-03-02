BROKEN ARROW 3, ENID 0
Broken Arrow 012 000 0 — 3 6 1
Enid 000 000 0 — 0 3 2
WP — Hall, 7 innings, 3 H, 0 R, 14 strikeouts, 1 walk. LP — McEachern, 3 2/3 innings, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks. Bartlesville — Henry, 1-for-3, sacrifice, run scored; Rigdon, 2-for-4, double; Hall, 1-for-2, sac fly, RBI; Winters, 1-for-4, double, run scored; Parsley, 1-for-3, RBI, double; Earley, 1-fo-3, run scored. Enid — Goeke, stolen base; McCool, 1-for-3, double; Carlson, 1-for-2, double; Slater, 1-for-2, single.
