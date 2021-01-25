The Enid Plainsmen will look to snap a two-game skid when they host winless Putnam City in the second half of a girls-boys basketball doubleheader Tuesday at home.
It will be the first time both the boys and girls varsity will be playing a home doubleheader at the new EHS gym.
The Plainsmen (2-3), despite dropping two of three games at this past weekend’s John Nobles Invitational at Moore High School, were able to knock the rust off from an unplanned COVID-related break in action and served quick notice that they were not intent on being just mere participants.
Enid opened with a 72-67 first-round overtime win over Westmoore where the Plainsmen rallied from a 16-point second-half deficit despite not having played in several days. The Plainsmen fell to host Moore in the championship bracket semifinal.
The Plainsmen nearly pulled off another comeback in the third-place game Saturday before falling 59-56 to Southmoore despite 25 points from Taye Sullivan.
Enid head coach Curtis Foster appreciated the Plainsmen’s comeback effort against Southmoore, but felt the Plainsmen also hurt themselves.
“In the end, we gave ourselves a chance,” Foster said after Saturday’s game. “We a few things that didn’t go our way, but we shouldn’t have been in that predicament in the first place. We didn’t show up to play for something like we should have.”
The Plainsmen will be facing a Putnam City squad that, according to the OSSAARankings.com website, has not come closer this season than a 14-point loss to Ponca City on Jan. 12 and is coming off a 66-49 loss to Moore at the John Nobles Invitational.
The Pirates’ average margin of defeat this season has been 32.3 points.
Pacers look to build on first win
It’s been a rough start for the young, mostly inexperienced Pacers this season, but after starting the season with six straight losses, they finally broke through to the win column on Saturday.
The Pacers (1-6) had their highest offensive output of the season Saturday in a 72-47 win over Santa Fe South in their third game of the Bruce Gray Invitational at Deer Creek (Edmond), which used a round-robin festival format.
Pacers head coach Nina Gregory was happy that the players were able to finally enjoy a win as a reward for their hard work this season.
“When you’re working your butt off and you’re not getting that win, that can be a downer,” she said Saturday. “We needed success to see what we’re doing is working.”
Three Pacers were in double-figure scoring in the win with junior Lanie Goins and senior Claire Dodds each with a team-high 15 points. Senior Mya Edwards contributed another 13 points.
The Pacers had dropped their first two games at the Bruce Gray, falling to host Deer Creek and Wichita-based Sunrise Christian Academy before coming away with the much-needed win.
“We have a lot of new players and we’re having to get used to each other,” Gregory said. “Games are totally different from practice. These kids have bee fun to watch. I can’t tell you how much fund I’ve had watching them play.”
Tuesday’s opponent, the Lady Pirates (5-9), are coming off a 53-51 win over No. 8-ranked Class 3A Millwood Saturday in the John Nobles Invitational. However, they have dropped five of their past seven games.
The Pacers tip off at 6 p.m., followed by the Plainsmen at approximately 7:15 p.m.
