A week after a 49-35 homecoming win over Moore, the Enid Plainsmen welcome the big dogs of 6A, Bixby to D. Bruce Selby Stadium on Friday.
Bixby, 5-0, is on a 54-game winning streak heading into Friday’s contest.
The Spartans are coming off an 80-0 win over Southmoore and have only allowed over 10 points once this season, in the season-opening 49-14 win over Owasso. That was also the fewest points Bixby has scored this season as the offense averages 63.6 points per game.
Bixby’s defense is only allowing 4.8 points per game.
Last week, Enid running back Luke Rauh came very close to breaking Enid’s single-game rushing yards and rushing touchdown marks, tying the touchdown record of five and finishing 55 yards short of the yardage record with 321.
Both Rauh and senior Tykie Andrews have accounted for over 700 yards this season. Rauh has rushed for 760 yards and 10 scores this season while Andrews has 739 receiving yards and nine scores this season.
The last time Enid beat Bixby was 2011, when the Plainsmen won 80-57, one of two wins of that season.
The two teams haven’t played since then. The only other game against Bixby was a 20-19 loss in 2010.
One big question for the Plainsmen is who will get the start at quarterback?
The past two weeks, Bennett Percvial and Aidan Robinson have split the reps.
Against Moore, Robinson was 10-13 with 108 yards while Percival completed one of his three passes for 8 yards and a score.
In the loss to Jenks, Percival, who came into the season as the starter, completed four of 10 passes for 19 yards. On the season, Percival has thrown one interception. Against Jenks, Robinson completed eight of 13 passes for 33 yards and two touchdowns, but also threw two interceptions.
One of the highlights of the season for the Plainsmen has been the leg of kicker Daniel Real. Real has missed two extra points all season and against Moore hit from 41 and 27 yards, giving Enid the ability to score long field goals, an advantage other teams may not have.
On defense, Carlos Alvarado and freshman Tyson Kennedy each have two interceptions. Southlake Carroll (Tex.) transfer Karmello Washington has also been contributing on both sides of the ball.
The offensive line has allowed Enid to rush for 963 yards this season while the passing attack has gained 822 yards. The total offensive output has been 1,785 yards. The rushing attack is averaging 192.6 yards per game, while the Plainsmen are passing for 164.4 yards per game after going over 200 yards per game in the first two games against Muskogee and Ponca City.
