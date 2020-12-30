Enid results at Glenpool Warrior Classic Wrestling Tournament
Team — 4th 153
Hector Perez, 106, 3rd — pinned Morgan Perkins, Durant, 2:47; pinned Josh Esguivel, Catoosa, 2:54; pinned by Devin Durant, Jay, 1:55. Semifinals — pinned by Caydon Miller, Sapulpa, 51 seconds; 3rd — pinned Korey Griffin, Glenpool, 5:33
Kevin Ashline, 106, 7th — pinned by Caydon Miller, Sapulpa, 45 seconds; pinned by Korey Griffin, Glenpool, 39 seconds; dec. by Josh Esquivel, Catoosa, 6-5
Payton Zweifel, 113, 7th — pinned Bryce Langford, Durant, 1:59; pinned by Kaleb Collins, Broken Arrow, 1:04; pinned by Guy Clevenger, Catoosa, 1:07; pinned by Jarrett Hicks, Sapulpa, 36 seconds; 7th — pinned Kyle Brooks, Sapulpa, 2:47
Zach Fortner, 120, 4th — pinned Jon Perkins, Durant, 2:35; pinned Adam Lohmann, Union, 2:18; pinned Kyler Breedlove, Jenks, 1:33; Semifinals — pinned by Corban Zugelder, 3:04. 3rd — pinned by.Jarrod Gilliam, Union, 32 seconds
Jason Pearson, 126,9th— pinned by Kobye Griffin, Glenpool, 4:35; tech fall by Dustin Duran, Jay, 17-2; pinned Carter Ansiel, Durant, 3:51; dec. by Kale Hodges, Jenks, 7-2
Steven Brooks, 138, 5th — pinned Luke Samuels, 3:09; pinned by Jace Ellis, Glenpool, 3:15; Quarterfinals — pinned by Toby West, Fort Gibson, 1:35; dec. Riley Watkins, Durant, 5-0. 5th — dec. Cooper Thomas, Sapulpa, 3-0
Jonathan White, 145, 3rd or 4th — pinned Jesse Torango, Union, 1:48; pinned Jesse Cameron, Catoosa, 1:30; pinned Barton Clarke, Glenpool, 35 seconds; Semifinals — pinned by Jonathan Kelvington, Jenks, 3:08. 3rd — pinned by Trent Cole, Glenpool, 2:16
Leslie Fortner, 152, 11th — pinned by Luke Young, Sapulpa, 3:14; pinned by Augustis Edwards, Glenpool, 46 seconds; pinned Bo St. Clair, Durant, 44 seconds; pinned by Levi Taylor, Jay, 25 seconds. 11th - bye
Mykel Woolsey, 160, 6th — pinned Dylan Baker, Enid, 2:47; dec. by Kevin Lord, Glenpool, 5:02; pinned by Kaden Murray, Jay, 1:38. 5th — pinned by Andrew Major, McAlester
Dylan Baker, 160, 11th — pinned by Mykel Woolsey, Enid, 2:47; pinned by Kevin Lund, Glenpool, 35 seconds; dec. by Noah Perry, Fort Gibson, 8-5; pinned by James Secrest, Jenks, 1:20
Chance Davis, 170, 1st — pinned Trey Howard, McAlester, 55 seconds; pinned Maverick Bolding, Glenpool, 2:28; pinned Gavin Koehler, Union, 1:14; pinned Garrett Wells, Glenpool, 1:26. Finals —pinned Cory Hicks, Durant, 3:05
Daigen Gibbens, 182, 2nd — pinned Asa Pierce, Durant, 1:28; dec. Henry Martin, Broken Arrow, 13-8; Semifinals — pinned Micco Jones, Sapulpa, 3:28. Finals —tech fall by.Ramses Soto, Broken Arrow, 16-1
Carlos Alvarado, 195, 1st or 2nd — pinned Jed Hampton, Jay, 4:50; pinned Colby Torrant, Glenpool, 1:46; pinned Kyler Bearpaw, Sapulpa, 5:07; pinned Creshaw Mayberry, Union, 54 seconds. Finals — pinned Kohner Gallagher, Ada, 4:00
Seth Melvin, 285 — pinned Malachi Clark, Union, 2:54; Quarterfinals — dec. by Ellis Tranltu, Broken Arrow, 3-2 (TB1. 4-2); pinned Gerald Fairchild, Fort Gibson, 1:28; 7th — pinned.Malachi Clark, Union, 1:23
