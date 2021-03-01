Here are the Enid results from the Union Girls Tennis Tournament Monday.
Alexa Garcia, No. 1 singtes, 9th - 3-1 record
Cheyenne Gill, No. 2 singles, 14th 1-3 record
Taylor Stotts-Hanna Brinley, No. 1 doubles, 12th, 1-3 record
Madison Nichols-Crystal Archer, No. 2 doubles, 15h, 1-3 record
EHS boys will go to Jenks Tuesday while the girls will go to Putnam City. Boys will go to Putnam City Wednesday. Girls go to Jenks Friday. Boys go to Jenks Saturday
