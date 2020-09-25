The Enid High football game hosting Jenks was postponed just before kickoff Friday night.
Enid Superintendent Darrell Floyd made the surprise announcement during pregame.
Floyd said the state epidemiologist officially postponed the Enid and Guthrie varsity games Friday night due to positive cases still being within a five-to-eight-day contagious period.
Floyd said the decision was made to safeguard both teams moving forward.
"Due to some positive cases that resulted from the freshman JV game at Guthrie on Monday, we have worked with the county health department, the state health department and the state epidemiologist this afternoon," Floyd said. "We were in hopes that we could get the game in tonight.
"I know this is not what everybody wanted tonight, but unfortunately it's what we have to do to safeguard everyone. Hope everyone understands the difficult position that we are placed in — and also it's not easy with the late notice we got."
Floyd said he met with coaches and officials shortly before making the announcement.
Seniors were introduced during pregame festivities. The announcement by Floyd occurred shortly after that.
The EHS band performed after Floyd's announcement. Ticket stubs will be honored for a future home game.
This breaking news story will be updated.
