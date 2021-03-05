Enid's girls scheduled trip to the Jenks tennis tournament was postponed Friday and rescheduled for Wednesday.
The boys will play at Jenks Saturday.
ENID - Funeral service for Loretta Alwert, 85, will be 2:00 P.M., Monday at Redeemer Lutheran Church, with burial to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family is Sunday 2:00-4:00 at Anderson-Burris Funeral Home. www.andersonburris.com.
The Memorial services celebrating and honoring the life of Kimberly "Kim" Degrant, 59, of Enid, are pending under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences and special memories may be shared with the family online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
ENID - A private memorial service for Katherine Norman will be held next week. Katherine passed Thursday, March 4, 2021, in her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Henninger-Hinson Funeral Home.
HUNTER - The Mass of Christian burial for Nena Dupus, 63-year-old Hunter resident, is 11:00 A.M. Saturday, March 6, in St. Francis Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery under the direction of Henninger-Hinson Funeral Home.
