NORMAN 84, ENID 44
Norman 32 24 16 12 — 84
Enid 4 17 12 11 — 44
Enid — Jibbwa 5, Ketterman 5, M. Williams 9, Morris 11, Criss 9, Mejla 3, Isbell 2;
Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 76F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Mainly clear skies. Gusty winds early. Low 28F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: December 10, 2021 @ 12:22 am
Steven Kent Sharkey, age 65, of Enid, passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021, in Enid. Services are pending with Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
Service will be held at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, December 14, 2021, in Pioneer High School Gym. Visitation with family present will be 5-7 p.m., Monday, December 13, at Stittsworth Funeral Service. Remembrances may be shared at www.stittsworthfuneralservices.com.
The funeral services for Ryan Lee Perigo, 44-year-old Enid resident, are pending under the direction of Henninger-Hinson Funeral Home.
Celebration of Life service for Theleta M. Williams, age 72, of Marshall, will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 10, 2021, at Ladusau-Evans Chapel. Burial will follow in the Douglas Cemetery under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
