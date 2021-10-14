EDMOND MEMORIAL 20, ENID 14
EMHS 0 10 3 7 — 20
Enid 0 7 0 7 — 14
Second quarter
EHS — Brady Conder 14-yard touchdown run (Daniel Real kick is good)
EMHS — Kiefer Mullins 14-yard touchdown catch from David McComb (Charlie Draper kick is good)
EMHS — Draper 28-yard field goal is good
Third quarter
EMHS — Draper 33-yard field goal is good
Fourth quarter
EMHS — Luke Hankins 29-yard touchdown catch from McComb (Draper kick is good)
EHS — Tykie Andrews 14-yard touchdown catch from Bennett Percival (Real kick is good)
Team stats
EHS EMHS
Yards rushing 68 87
Yards passing 159 211
Total offense 227 298
Passing 16-26-3 17-23-1
First downs 14 14
Fumbles 2-2 1-1
