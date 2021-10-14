EDMOND MEMORIAL 20, ENID 14

EMHS 0 10 3 7 — 20

Enid 0 7 0 7 — 14

Second quarter

EHS — Brady Conder 14-yard touchdown run (Daniel Real kick is good)

EMHS — Kiefer Mullins 14-yard touchdown catch from David McComb (Charlie Draper kick is good)

EMHS — Draper 28-yard field goal is good

Third quarter

EMHS — Draper 33-yard field goal is good

Fourth quarter

EMHS — Luke Hankins 29-yard touchdown catch from McComb (Draper kick is good)

EHS — Tykie Andrews 14-yard touchdown catch from Bennett Percival (Real kick is good)

Team stats

EHS EMHS

Yards rushing 68 87

Yards passing 159 211

Total offense 227 298

Passing 16-26-3 17-23-1

First downs 14 14

Fumbles 2-2 1-1

