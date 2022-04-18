Enid confirmed new head boys and girls varsity basketball coaches during a school board meeting on Monday. Enid Outlaws CEO Jonathan Reed will be the new boys coach, while William Milton is the new girls coach.
Reed, an El Reno native, takes over a boys team that struggled last season, finishing 3-12 and losing four of their last five games.
Reed, a former player at Arkansas State and player for the Oklahoma Outlaws, also played overseas in China, Switzerland, Estonia, and Ireland, where he was named player of the year in 2009.
“I can’t speak too much to last year,” Reed said Monday. “I’m looking forward to the future. I think there is a lot of potential here. Enid has the pieces to the puzzle — hopefully I’m the missing piece that can make it all come together.”
Both will be will be tasked with turning around a program that has a lot of upside in the way of brand new facilities that put them on par with other teams in 6A.
“I’ve been in a lot of gyms in my day,” Reed said. “We are very blessed to have that gym right there at the school.”
Reed believes his connection with the Outlaws can help too.
“I think it can help with fan support and involvement. I think I can use some of the ties I have already built with the community to get the attendance up and get people more involved in high school basketball,” he said.
Milton brings a wealth of coaching experience to the Pacers. Most recently, Milton was an assistant at NOC Enid.
Milton played college basketball at Midwestern State University and will inherit a program that went 1-23 last season.
“I’ve been told it’s a rough program,” Milton said. “There is a lot to look at and towards the future. There is a lot of development that needs to be done. I think the kids need to appreciate what they have in the facilities. We have to get to work because we have no reason not to.”
Enid Athletic Director Billy Tipps is excited to have hires with experience with younger players
“We are really excited to have a couple of coaches that bring such a great knowledge base,” Tipps said.
“Welcome aboard, we are glad to have you folks,” Darrell Floyd, superintendent of Enid Public Schools, said after the unanimous vote.
