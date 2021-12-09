EDMOND NORTH 68, ENID 44
Enid 12 12 12 8 — 44
Ed. North 19 19 21 9 — 68
Enid — Mathis 18, Sullivan 16, Altidor 6, Iverson 2,
Decreasing cloudiness and windy. High 76F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 28F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: December 10, 2021 @ 12:01 am
Steven Kent Sharkey, age 65, of Enid, passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021, in Enid. Services are pending with Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
Service will be held at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, December 14, 2021, in Pioneer High School Gym. Visitation with family present will be 5-7 p.m., Monday, December 13, at Stittsworth Funeral Service. Remembrances may be shared at www.stittsworthfuneralservices.com.
The funeral services for Ryan Lee Perigo, 44-year-old Enid resident, are pending under the direction of Henninger-Hinson Funeral Home.
Celebration of Life service for Theleta M. Williams, age 72, of Marshall, will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 10, 2021, at Ladusau-Evans Chapel. Burial will follow in the Douglas Cemetery under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
