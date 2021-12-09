Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Decreasing cloudiness and windy. High 76F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 28F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.