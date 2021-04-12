ENID 6, SAND SPRINGS 5
Enid 003 020 000 01 -- 6 12 1
Sand Springs 001 103 000 000 00 -- 6 11 2
WP -- Mayberry 7 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 5 SO, 3 BB; LP -- Peterman 4.2 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 3 SO, 3 BB; Enid -- Goeke 0-6, 1 RBI; 3-7, 2 RBI; Brooks 2-5, McCool 0-6; Hartling 2-7; Kennedy 0-4; Mayberry 0-3; Voitik 2-6, 2 RBI; Carlson 2-4, 1 RBI; Sand Springs -- Savage 2-7; R. Rutledge 1-7, 1 RBI; Pennington 1-7; Ornelas 1-6; Shields 1-6; Campbell 3-6, 1 RBI; Peterman 0-5; B. Rutledge 2-3, 2 RBI; Glenn 1-5;
