ENID 28, WESTMOORE 21

Enid 13 8 7 0 — 28

WM 7 7 7 0 — 0

First quarter

WM — Xavier Simpkins 1-yard touchdown run (Jackson Lee kick is good)

Enid — Tykie Andrews 4-yard touchdown catch from Bennett Percival (Daniel Real’s extra point blocked)

Enid — Carlson 6-yard touchdown catch from Percival (Real kick is good)

Second quarter

WM — Kevion Williams 47-yard touchdown catch from Shyheim Johnson (Lee kick is good)

Enid — Jace Bartee 5-yard touchdown run (Andrews catches pass for two-point conversion)

Third quarter

Enid — Andrews 23-yard touchdown catch from Bennett Percival (Real kick is good)

WM — Aduddell 23-yard touchdown catch from Jake Blice (Lee kick is good)

Team stats

Enid WM

Total yards 354 318

Yards passing 291 178

Yards rushing 63 178

Passes 26-40-3 10-19-2

First downs 20 16

Penalty 9-65 8-59

Fumble 2-1 2-1

