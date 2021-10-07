ENID 28, WESTMOORE 21
Enid 13 8 7 0 — 28
WM 7 7 7 0 — 0
First quarter
WM — Xavier Simpkins 1-yard touchdown run (Jackson Lee kick is good)
Enid — Tykie Andrews 4-yard touchdown catch from Bennett Percival (Daniel Real’s extra point blocked)
Enid — Carlson 6-yard touchdown catch from Percival (Real kick is good)
Second quarter
WM — Kevion Williams 47-yard touchdown catch from Shyheim Johnson (Lee kick is good)
Enid — Jace Bartee 5-yard touchdown run (Andrews catches pass for two-point conversion)
Third quarter
Enid — Andrews 23-yard touchdown catch from Bennett Percival (Real kick is good)
WM — Aduddell 23-yard touchdown catch from Jake Blice (Lee kick is good)
Team stats
Enid WM
Total yards 354 318
Yards passing 291 178
Yards rushing 63 178
Passes 26-40-3 10-19-2
First downs 20 16
Penalty 9-65 8-59
Fumble 2-1 2-1
