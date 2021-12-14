Boys

PUTNAM CITY WEST 73, ENID 57

Enid 13 14 8 22 — 73

PC West 16 21 19 17 — 57

Enid — Mathis 12, Blunck 2, Iverson 8, Sullivan 10, Altidor 6, Hill 2, Porter 6, Warren 4, Andrews 7’

PC West — Gordon 18, Young 14, James 12, Warrior 17, Barnes 12;

PUTNAM CITY WEST 63, ENID 32

PC West 12 16 17 18 — 63

Enid 7 13 4 8 — 32

Enid — Jibbwa 9, Morris 4, Criss 6, Mejia 2, Ketterman 3;

PC West — K. Brown 3, Hutchins 4, Parker 20, Melton 3, Guzman 2, Smith 19, J. Brown 12;

