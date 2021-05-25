EDMOND — Garrett Shull’s grand slam help ignite the Enid Blue Plainsmen to a 14-4 run rule victory over Clinton in six innings in the team’s opening game of the summer.
Shull’s homer was the big blow in an eight-run fifth inning which turned a 4-3 deficit into a 11-3 lead. The Plainsmen added three more runs in the sixth to win the game on the run-rule.
Brock Slater and Reese Slater both and two-RBI singles. Shull was the lone Enid player with two hits.
Enid coach Brad Gore used six different pitchers — Jake Kennedy, Bennett Percival, Seth Carlson, James Humphrey, Shull and Ashton Peterson to hold Clinton to three hits.
Two of those were home runs — a two-run shot in the first and a solo homer. The other run came on an RBI double.
The Plainsmen played errorless defense.
“For the first game of the summer, we played pretty well,’’ Gore said. “Our pitching was fairly good. They threw strikes (three walks overall) and our defense was real good. I was real pleased.’’
Enid was able to take advantage of numerous walks, Gore said.
The Plainsmen will be back in action at the Woodward Tournament Thursday. They will play the Southwest Shockers Black at 5 and the Oklahoma Travelers (19-under team) at 7:30 p.m.
“We will be a little bit short handed because several of our guys will be playing in the spring football game,’’ Gore said. “We’ll still go there and play.’’
Enid’s first home games will be at the Enid Festival June 11-13.
