BROKEN ARROW 13, ENID 1
Broken Arrow 030 033 4 ‑ 13 9 0
Enid 000 010 0 — 1 2 1
WP — Fowler, 6 1/3 innings, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 walks, 4 strikeouts. LP — Priest, 41/3 innings, 4H, 6 R, 6 ER, 7 walks, 6 strikeout. Broken Arrow — Green 2 runs scored, RBI; Matthews, 2-for-3, double, 2 runs scored; Gregory, 2-for-5, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI; Childers, 2-for-4, run scored, home run, double, 3 RBI; Billingsley, run scored; Moore, 1-for-5, run scored, RBI; Diller, 2 runs scored; Alexander, 1-for-2, run scored; Flusche, 1-for-1, 2 rbi; Simpson, 1-for-2, 2 runs scored. Enid — Goeke, 1-for-3, RBI; Mayberry, 1-for-2, run scored, double
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.