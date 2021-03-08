EDMOND MEMORIAL 4, ENID 0
Enid 000 000 0 — 0 3 3
Memorial 000 022 x — 4 3 0
WP — Parker Coll, 6 innings, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 11 strikeouts, 2 walks. LP — Blake Priest, 4 2/3 innings, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 6 strikeouts, 4 walks. Enid — Seth Carlson, 1-for-3; Garrett Brooks, 1-for-3, double; Aydan Voitik, 1-for-1. Edmond Memorial — Christian McClendon, run scored; Noah Kang, run scored; Hunter Lenochan, 1-for-3, 2 RBI; Weston Hicks, 1-for-2; Gunner Phillips, 1-for-2, run scored; Cody Sanderson, run scored
