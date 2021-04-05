ENID 10, PUTNAM CITY 0
Putnam City 000 00 — 0 2 2
Enid 321 22 — 10 8 1
WP — Priest, 4 innings, 1 H, 0 R, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks. LP — Penwell, 4 innings, 7 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 1 strikeout, 3 walks. Putnam City — Barriors, 1-for-2; Wartmann, 1-for-2. Enid — Goeke, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored; Shull, 1-for-2, run scored, sac fly, RBI; Brooks, 1-for-2, 2 RBI; Goodpasture, run scored; Hartling, 1-for-2, 2 runs scored, RBI; Kennedy, run scored; Mayberry, 1-for-2, sac fly, run scored, double, RBI. Vatic, 1-for-3, 2 RBI; Carlson, 1-for-1, 2 runs scored
