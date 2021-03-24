BROKEN ARROW 19, ENID 15
Enid 623 200 2 — 15 11 3
Broken Arrow 440 0(11)0 — 19 14 6
WP — Gregory, 3 2/3 innings, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks. LP — Mayberry, 1 I, 5 H, 10 R, 6 ER, 0 strikeouts, 5 walks. Enid — Goeke, 2-for-3, 4 runs scored, RBI; Shull, 1-for-4, 3 runs scored, 2 RBI, home run; Brooks, run scored, RBI; McCool, 2-for-4, 2 runs scored, 2 doubles, 2 RBI; Hartling, 2-for-4, 2 runs scored, 3 RBI, double; Kennedy, 2-for-5, run scored, RBI; Mayberry, 2-for-4, run scored, 4 RBI; Voitik, RBI; Humphrey, run scored. Broken Arrow — Green, 1-for-4, 3 runs scored, RBI; Gregory, 2-for-5, 3 runs scored; Childers, 2-for-2, 3 runs scored, RBI; Matthews, 2-fot-3, 4 runs scored, 6 RBI; Billingsley, 3-for-3, 6 RBI; Moore, run scored, RBI; Cinocca, run scored, RBI; Diller, 2-for-3, run scored, 2 RBI; Simpson, RBI
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.